Former EastEnders actress Melissa Suffield has revealed her pregnancy stretchmarks while showing off her huge baby bump in a candid post. The actress, who played the role of Lucy Beale for six years, is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child with fiancé Robert Brendan. Sharing two intimate black and white photos of her bare belly, Melissa revealed her pregnancy had left her with stretchmarks along the top and sides of her thighs. Admitting the side effects of pregnancy weren't "ideal", Melissa captioned the images: "They’re not ideal. They’re not what I wanted. But they’re what I got. And they’re mine #loveyourself." Supporters of the mum-to-be heaped compliments on the honest actress, with one commenting: "I just love your bump it’s so perfect," while another said: "I have stretch marks on my thighs and bum I call them my Mummy wounds xx."

Melissa Suffield is expecting her first child in March

Melissa – who announced her pregnancy last September, three months after getting engaged to Robert – is due to give birth around mid-March. "We're so excited to become parents," the 26-year-old told The Sun at the time. "This next step is an adventure, and we’re looking forward to raising a happy, healthy, inquisitive, strong, and accepting child, and starting our own little family, as a trio!" Robert sweetly admitted that there's "no one on earth" he'd rather share the challenge of parenthood with, adding: "I'm over the moon but nervous too! Melissa is so used to kids, and she’ll be an amazing mum instantly."

Melissa Suffield revealed her pregnancy stretchmarks

Melissa and Robert have been together since 2017 when they met while performing in a production of Beauty and the Beast together. She announced their engagement in July by sharing a picture of her beautiful diamond ring on Instagram. She captioned the snap: "#ISaidYaass @mrrobertbrendan."

