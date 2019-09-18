Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield announces pregnancy just three months after engagement The former Lucy Beale actress is pregnant with her first child

Ex EastEnders star Melissa Suffield has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The former Lucy Beale actress – who played the role for six years before she was fired in 2010 – shared her happy news just three months after she accepted a proposal from her now-fiancé Robert Brendan. The actress is currently in her second trimester and their baby is due around mid-March.

The mum-to-be and cruise director Robert are thrilled with the news and can't wait to welcome their first child. "We're so excited to become parents," the 26-year-old told The Sun. "This next step is an adventure, and we’re looking forward to raising a happy, healthy, inquisitive, strong, and accepting child, and starting our own little family, as a trio!" Robert sweetly admitted that there's "no one on earth" he'd rather share the challenge of parenthood with, adding: "I'm over the moon but nervous too! Melissa is so used to kids, and she’ll be an amazing mum instantly."

Melissa and Robert are expecting their first child in March

Melissa and Robert have been together since 2017 when they met while performing in a production of Beauty and the Beast together. She announced their engagement in July by sharing a picture of her beautiful diamond ring on Instagram. She captioned the snap: "#ISaidYaass @mrrobertbrendan."

Melissa and Robert got engaged in July 2019

The actress, who was the third person to play the role of Lucy Beale before the character was eventually killed off in 2015, was fired from EastEnders in 2010 after pictures of the then 17-year-old partying surfaced online. At the time, Melissa spoke out about her departure on her personal website, writing: "Sat in the green room at work, my last day very emotional! I was a naughty girl outside of work, well that's what they have sacked me for, pathetic!" BBC bosses clearly didn't think so, and even gave the young actress three warnings before pulling the plug.

