Congratulations to Gogglebox star Izzi Warner, who has given birth to her second child. The TV star took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her beautiful baby girl, sharing a sweet snapshot and revealing the newborn's name. She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx." Little Bessie is the second child for Izzi; she is also a mum to four-year-old son Bobby.

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has welcomed a baby girl

The TV favourite was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from friends and fans. "Aww congratulations! She's a beauty!" one wrote. "Beautiful ! Congratulations love her name," a second commented. A third remarked: "Congratulations she's beautiful, looks like Bobby! Xx."

Last month, Izzi celebrated her baby girl's impending arrival with a lavish baby shower at The Boundary House in Methley, arranged by her Gogglebox star sister Ellie. Sharing a series of photos with her followers on Instagram, the Channel 4 star wrote: "I had such an amazing afternoon today, I feel so lucky and blessed to have such lovely family and friends who came to celebrate with me today. Huge thank you to you all for being there and for all the cards and gifts which I didn’t expect! Mostly a huge big thank you to my gorgeous sister @ellie__warner for organising everything, you really pulled it out of the bag everything was perfect. countdown to meet you is officially on baby girl #feelingspoilt #allpinkeverything #2020baby."