Happy news for former Emmerdale star Lyndon Ogbourne, who has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Marina. The 36-year-old, best known for playing Nathan Wylde in the ITV soap, announced his son's arrival on Instagram, sharing the first photo and revealing the little boy's name. He wrote: "Jack River Ogbourne. 03.03.2020. Marina, I didn't realise I could fall deeper in love with you, but I have. You've brought us an actual angel. Thank you. Overwhelmed beyond the stars." Lyndon also shared a sweet video showing him carrying little Jack out of the hospital, writing: "The smiley bear is ready for home time."

Lyndon Ogbourne and wife Marina have welcomed a baby boy named Jacl

Lyndon joined the cast of Emmerdale in February 2009. However, after just one year he decided to leave the show. "Emmerdale has been such an incredible experience for me and the final act of the Wyldes' drama will be so gripping," he said at the time. "I've had great fun and learned so much from creating one of the most love-to-hate Emmerdale characters. But my personal ambition and excitement for future projects has led me to feel this is the right time to leave. But I believe this won't be the last you've seen of devilish Nathan Wylde…"

MORE: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner welcomes second baby! See the sweet photo

Emmerdale in 60 Seconds

The following year, in 2011, he toured the UK with the Agatha Christie play, The Verdict. Lyndon's previous TV credits include Spooks, Robin Hood and Doctors. It seem the star has left his acting days behind him, however. He now describes himself as an Art Director and Set Designer.