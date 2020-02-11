Kim Kardashian revealed last week that her daughter Chicago fell out of her highchair and scratched her face, which resulted in her having to go to hospital to get stitches. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has since spoken out about the toddler's recovery, telling E! News that her youngest daughter is her "toughest" child and that she barely cried when she had to get ten stitches on her face. The Skims founder had opened up about the scary incident during an interview last week on Good Morning America, saying: "The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches. I had to figure it all out. So stuff happens, you just have to roll with it." Reassuring the audience that her little girl was okay, she added: "She's okay. Big scar on her cheek, but she's okay."

Kim Kardashian revealed Chicago hardly cried after her fall

The reality TV star shares Chicago, along with children North, six, Saint, four, and Psalm, seven months, with husband Kanye West. The celebrity couple enjoyed a night off of parenting duties on Sunday evening as they attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty, which was held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The star-studded bash saw Kim step out in a head-turning vintage Alexander McQueen gown, and was also attended by other members of the famous family, including Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. During the night, Kayne got up to perform with Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott.

Chicago with her big sister North West

While Kim stepped out on the red carpet on Sunday night, Kanye didn't join her until later in the evening. Instead, the Yeezy founder was at home with the children, watching Spider Man. Kim spoke to E! News at the event, revealing: "They were watching Spider Man – that's what Saint is into." Kanye prefers to keep a low profile and rarely appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and adores nothing more than spending time with his children. The rapper was spotted in a sweet video taken at North's school disco over the weekend, and was smiling with pride as he watched his daughter take centre stage to perform a song to her classmates.

Kanye has made no secret that he would like more children in the future, but Kim has revealed that she thinks four is enough – for now. During a question and answer session on Instagram last year, she responded to a follower who had asked her if she would expand her family, by writing: "I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention."

