Brooke Vincent has shared a stunning photo of her four-month-old son Mexx. The never-before-seen pic was taken shortly after his birth in October, and the Coronation Street actress decided to share it with her followers on Thursday while penning a heartfelt tribute to her little boy. Captioning the close-up snap, she wrote: "They say a picture speaks a thousand words but for me, this one speaks millions. This was taken in the hospital when I first gave birth to Mexx. Three weeks before I was trying to figure out how to buy the right size curtains and then, all of a sudden, I was in charge of a little human being! I was a mummy."

She continued: "I can’t even begin to tell you what my son brought into my life, he’s absolutely amazing, my world, it’s incredible, but motherhood brings its own challenges. 'How will I know what my baby wants? How will I know how to soothe them?' @Peanut has been a huge support for me. It's an amazing app for women to connect, get advice, and find support during those scary moments. It introduces you to women in your area based on the things you have in common—interests, mutual friends, age/gender of your children, and much more!"

Brooke concluded: "The truth is, everybody has concerns sometimes. But, finding other women who are in the same boat is a huge help. Each day is a new adventure and having other women by your side makes it that little less daunting. I encourage all mums, mums-to-be and those trying to conceive to go and download @Peanut! #peanutapp #ad."

Brooke Vincent has been in a relationship with Kean Bryan since 2016

The star gave birth to little Mexx, whose full name is Mexx S J Bryan, on 23 October 2019. She shares him with her partner, footballer player Kean Bryan, who she's been in a relationship with since 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. They announced Brooke's pregnancy in April and have been keeping fans updated on her progress ever since. Brooke has been praised by fans for being incredibly honest about her postpartum journey and experience as a first-time mum.

Brooke Vincent has been championing body positivity after giving birth

At the end of November, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram championing post-baby body positivity. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing her pyjamas, and revealed in the caption that she had been getting ready for a night out with her boyfriend, but was left upset after discovering that none of her old clothes fitted her. The 27-year-old emotionally admitted that she felt like a completely different person since giving birth, but urged her followers to always feel confident and to never feel pressured to look a certain way. Brooke told new mums not to "beat themselves up" and added that the most important thing is that "me and baby Mexx are happy and healthy."

