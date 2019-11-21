Brooke Vincent has shared a heartfelt post championing post-baby body positivity. The Coronation Street star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she was getting ready for a night out with beau Kean Bryan, but was left upset after discovering that none of her old outfits fit her. Beneath a picture of herself wearing a pair of watermelon-printed pyjamas, the 27-year-old emotionally added that she felt like a completely different person since giving birth to her first child, Mexx, in October. However Brooke's post took an empowering turn, when she called upon her followers to always feel confident and never succumb to pressures to look a certain way. Brooke told new mums not to "beat themselves up" and added that the most important thing is that "me and baby Mexx are happy and healthy".

The soap star's full post read: "Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and makeup done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this. I look like this because I naively thought that four weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant. I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my “old self” only with my new beautiful baby.

Brooke shared the post on Instagram

"How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked right, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person, I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx’s mum. I sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!

Brooke and Kean welcomed baby Mexx in October

"The reason for this post is that even when you’re in this bizarre industry you still get sucked in, you still feel a certain way when you see others posts. So this was so important for me to say, for all the women who think they should look, act or feel a certain way after a baby DONT! Don’t beat yourself up. Do you and if 4/6/8weeks or even a year after giving birth you don’t fit in your old clothes don’t worry, you can always join my club.

"It’s important to be honest because being a new mummy is daunting enough! The most important thing is me and Mexx are healthy and happy and as soon as my baby boy looked at me, I realised he doesn’t care if I fit in my old jeans or not... So I guess creased watermelon PJs and slippers for now it is."

