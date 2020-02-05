Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent shared a new baby photo with fans on Wednesday – although it was a little tricky to spot her son! The actress, who is best known for playing Sophie Webster on the ITV soap, posted a sweet snap of her four-month-old Mexx outside in his pram, with a beautiful calm lake behind him. Wisely, though, the 27-year-old had wrapped her son up against the February cold in a white blanket and thick blue cover, so only his outline was visible.

Brooke gave birth to son Mexx in October

The star gave birth to little Mexx, whose full name is Mexx S J Bryan, on 23 October. She shares him with her partner, footballer player Kean Bryan, who she's been in a relationship with since 2016. Since giving birth, the first-time mum has candidly shared how her life has changed, including her struggles with body image. In November, she shared that she felt defeated after trying on 23 outfits for a night out, none of which fit.

The actress shares glimpses into her family life with fans on Instagram

In December, however, just eight weeks after giving birth, the pretty brunette got glammed up in a little black dress and strappy heels and hit the town, posting a photo of her look to Instagram. The star captioned the post: "Those Little Black Dresses always do the trick #ad #littlewoodsonline #littlewoods @littlewoodsonline." Brooke's Corrie co-stars left approving comments on the picture, with her on-screen sister Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster, simply posting a love heart eye emoji, while Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wrote: "Here she is."

The actress also got a warm welcome when she visited her friends and colleagues on the famous cobbles recently. Peter Eccleston, who works for ITV and is the partner of actor Anthony Cotton, took to Twitter to share details of the visit, explaining why Brooke found it such a heart-warming moment. He wrote: ".@BrookeLVincent came into @itvcorrie for the first time since having Mexx today. She walked into the canteen everyone gave her a round of applause and she burst into tears."

