Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent was sweetly met with applause from the Corrie cast when she visited the set on Wednesday. Peter Eccleston, who works for ITV and is the partner of actor Anthony Cotton, tweeted about the moment. He revealed: "BrookeLVincent came into @itvcorrie for the first time since having Mexx today. She walked into the canteen everyone gave her a round of applause she burst into tears."

Fans of the soap were delighted by the news. One replied: "This must have been great. I'm sure it was a great moment," while another simply added: "Aw, bless."

. @BrookeLVincent came into @itvcorrie for the first time since having Mexx today.

She walked into the canteen everyone gave her a round of applause & she burst into tears 😭 pic.twitter.com/yB64MJWH1v — Peter Eccleston (@Ecclestonshire) November 27, 2019

Peter Eccleston tweeted the news

Brooke, 27, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kean Bryan in October and shared the exciting news on Instagram. The Sophie Webster actress revealed that her baby boy had been born on 23 October. Brooke shared the first photo of her newborn with fans and revealed that she has called him Mexx S J Bryan.

Brooke and baby Mexx

Since giving birth to little Mexx, the actress has kept her followers updated on her motherhood journey, and often posts frank, open posts about her post-baby body. Earlier in November, Brooke revealed that she had been forced to cancel her first glam night out since giving birth because none of her outfits fit. She shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and makeup done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

"I look like this because I naively thought that four weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant. I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my “old self” only with my new beautiful baby.

"How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person, I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx’s mum. I sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!"

