TV presenter Davina McCall has been keeping us entertained on the judging panel of ITV series The Masked Singer recently, with the final of the popular singing show on Saturday night. We're used to seeing Davina on telly, hosting shows such as The £100k Drop, and we're equally as fascinated by the star's home life as her TV career. The former Big Brother host has three children – Holly, 18, Tilly, 16, and Chester, 13 - with fellow TV presenter Matthew Robertson, from whom she has since separated. Davina had home births for each delivery with the same midwife, Pam Wild. Her children were even born in the same month of the year, September!

Davina previously told Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs that the conception of her children was planned to fit in with her filming schedule for Big Brother. She explained: "I love Big Brother so much and the idea of someone else presenting it was 'over my dead body' so I said to Matthew 'We are not trying for a baby until after December so there we are, three birthdays in September."

Davina and Matthew welcomed their first child, Holly, into the world in September 2001. Holly weighed 8lb 12oz and her famous mum said of the birth: “It was the best experience of my life – well, apart from making her." The star gave birth to their daughter at home in West London as planned. “We’re all doing brilliantly,” said the radiant TV star, revealing that she experienced a "totally natural birth". She and Matthew, who Davina met while they were both walking their dogs in a West London park, had been trying for a baby since they married in 2000.

It was a second home birth for Davina when she welcomed her daughter Tilly in 2003. The star spoke of the labour during a podcast with Giovanna Fletcher, saying: "I was on the loo, to labour for a bit, because the loo’s a comfortable place." Next thing Davina knew, she was straight into the birthing pool on the midwife's orders. "I had to crawl on all fours to the pool because the head was literally crowning. Tilly was born minutes later. It was mega,” Davina recalled.

The presenter's third child, Chester, arrived in 2006, weighing in at 10lb 2oz. It was another home birth for the star, who welcomed her son with Matthew beside her. A spokeswoman for said at the time: “Davina had a natural home birth just as she did with Holly and Tilly. There were no complications and everything went smoothly. Mother and baby are doing well and all the family are delighted.”

Davina has since spoken of her three births and getting back to exercising, revealing: "I had three babies and my last was 10lb 2oz. I had enormous babies and the [six-pack] tummy will come back," she said on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. "And I hope that, to any new mummies out there, I am a good advert for when it [your flat stomach] is gone, don’t think it is gone forever."

She added: "I really kicked into it about two months after I gave birth to Tilly. You have to find exercise you like. When you have a new baby you don't really want to exercise but I've never regretted a workout. When I had Holly, I looked at her, and I thought I never want to work again. When the kids are little, you want to be with them. When they grow up, everything changes."

