The new series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Wednesday night, and we can't wait! This season, Kourtney Kardashian will be appearing less in the series, having made the decision to step down from the reality show last year. This will mean her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, are unlikely to feature a lot, if not at all. When it comes to filming their children, the Kardashian/ Jenner siblings have certain rules in place to ensure that everyone feels comfortable, meaning that some seasons the youngest members of the clan feature more than on others.

Kim Kardashian gets Kanye West's approval anytime their children are on KUWTK so that they are both happy

Kim has previously opened up about a system she has in place with husband Kanye West, which helps them decide how much their children will be exposed to the public. Talking to Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, the Skims founder revealed: "I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it. Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

The older Kardashian children are aware that they are famous

The mother-of-four also spoke about her older sister's approach. "Kourtney will have some seasons where her kids aren't even on the show. It really does depend on how we are feeling, and if it feels like too much pressure. We are very in tune and very aware," she said. While Kim has said in the past that their children are "very normal" and that she was grateful that they all had each other as a support network, the older kids are already aware that they are famous. Kim revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope Disick. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said 'Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

The doting mum then went on to recall a time North had been at a fashion camp and was making a mood board from magazine cuttings, who just happened to be members of her famous family. "Even in fashion school, I took North she did a fashion camp, and there were all these magazines on the table and you had to cut out your inspiration, and make a mood board. And you know, Vogue is Kendall [Jenner] on the cover, and I think I was on a cover. So she was cutting out her aunts and I was just like, I need to break this down," she said.

