Kourtney Kardashian turned 41 on 18 April, and her eldest daughter Penelope ensured she had a birthday to remember! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to give fans a peek inside her special day, which included a very thoughtful surprise from Penelope. "I have the sweetest daughter in the whole world," she captioned one video, which showed the seven-year-old leading her down the stairs of their luxury mansion in Calabasas, which were decorated with white petals and leaves.

Penelope surprised her mum on her birthday

The trail of petals lead to the spacious hallway which had a cosy den tucked beside the stairs, complete with a fluffy leopard print rug, heart blanket and cushions resting against the wall. Kourtney later revealed the relaxing hideaway was where she enjoyed a birthday breakfast consisting of pancakes shaped like Minnie Mouse with maple syrup, fresh fruit and green juice - all served on a silver platter!

Kourtney clearly loves Minnie Mouse!

And her children were not the only ones who wanted to ensure Kourtney enjoyed her birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown. In another video, she showed off the huge Minnie Mouse-themed balloon display that had been created in her hallway. Penelope almost gave her dad Scott Disick credit for the sweet gesture, stating: "Mummy, they're from dad," but Kourtney quickly revealed they were actually from her sister Khloe.

Khloe gave her sister a huge Minnie Mouse-themed balloon display

Meanwhile, several of Kourtney's friends and family arrived outside her house in luxury Rolls Royces, Range Rovers and Audis for a birthday car parade with music, including Khloe and Kendall Jenner. Kendall shared videos of the surprise with the caption: "Quarantine birthday" followed by red heart emojis.

The day continued with a huge rainbow surprise cake iced with hundreds and thousands and overflowing with delicious sweet treats, an abundance of handmade birthday cards, and even a life-sized pinata of Kourtney in a bikini, which was a gift from Cici Bussey. It may not be their usual birthday celebrations, but even a quarantine birthday looks very special in the Kardashian family!

