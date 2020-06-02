Celebrity children love to spend time with their friends, and it just so happens that many of them are also in the spotlight. Kim Kardashian's children are very close to their cousins while Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch's sons have a special bond. We take a look at the cutest celebrity BFFs on their playdates - and some of the friendships may surprise you!

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch

Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch grew close via social media, so it wasn't long before their sons Rex and Ronnie became pals. The two boys are very close in age and have already enjoyed everything from shopping trips to IKEA to sweet home visits while their mums share organising hacks. If the bond has been cemented before the age of one, we can't see these two growing apart any time soon!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

While they're technically family, cousins Chicago West and True Thompson also count one another as friends. The pair regularly feature in sweet snaps together, including this one Kim posted of the toddlers back in 2018 captioned: "Best friends for life!!!!"

Neil Patrick Harris and Elton John

Neil Patrick Harris and Elton John have enjoyed family holidays together in the past, giving Elton's children Elijah and Zachary a chance to spend time with Niel's twins Harper and Gideon. Niel shared a snap of their 2010 getaway to St Tropez, where the two families gathered together for an adorable photo. What a playdate!

Beyoncè and Gwyneth Paltrow

Beyoncè's daughter Blue Ivy and Gwyneth's daughter Apple proved you don't have to be close in age to develop a solid friendship. Back in 2016, Apple celebrated her 12th birthday surrounded by friends, including Blue who was four at the time, with Gwyneth captioning a sweet snap: "Birthday brunch squad #godsistersandbesties". They have also been pictured holding hands - how sweet!

Simon Cowell and Terri Seymour

They seem like an unusual match, but Eric Cowell and Coco Seymour are friendship goals! The youngsters were pictured enjoying a playdate backstage at the 2018 America's Got Talent auditions, where Simon's little boy was seen sweetly touching Coco's nose as they lay side by side. "Reunited #CocoandEric at #AGT auditions today," Terri wrote on Instagram.

Nicole Kidman and her Big Little Lies twins

Twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti play Nicole Kidman's twins Josh and Max in the show, but they are also close with the actress' children in real life. The actors told HELLO! they go for playdates with the star's two daughters, Sunday and Faith – who both had a small role in the show themselves. "Whenever they [Nicole and Keith] are in town, we try to do playdates with their two younger daughters. Nicole and Keith are so cool having us over. It's like going to anyone else's house for a playdate," said Nicholas. "Or sometimes, they do movie nights where Ivy and Chloe are there and we all watch movies together."

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

North West and Penelope Disick are more than just close pals, they're also family, which means plenty of opportunities to have playdates! The pair were born just one year apart and are incredibly close, enjoying everything from joint birthday parties to bike rides and sleepovers. Is it weird we're a little jealous?

Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole

The Girls Aloud bandmates' children wasted no time getting together after Cheryl welcomed her son Bear in 2017. During a chat on This Morning, Kimberley confessed her sons Bobby and Cole caused mayhem at her friend's house during one playdate shortly after Bear was born. "Me and the boys went over the other day actually and caused mayhem, but it's fine, just let them all play together, it's great. It's amazing to see her doing so well," she said. Now they're a bit older, we hope their trip to Lapland UK in December 2019 was a bit less chaotic!

