Kourtney Kardashian praised after encouraging daughter Penelope to make mistakes

In the absence of being able to jet off abroad amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable picture of herself and her daughter Penelope in their swimwear. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took the opportunity to share an important message about self-love and learning from your own mistakes - all of which she says she encourages her seven-year-old daughter to do. "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter," Kourtney wrote in the caption.

WATCH: The Kardashian kids, including the youngest generation of baby influencers

Many fellow parents were quick to praise the Poosh founder for her sweet words of encouragement to Penelope, including her sister Khloe who wrote: "Awwwww the best advice Kourt." Meanwhile, another fan commented: "The cutest mother-daughter duo," and a third added: "Best mom ever seriously."

The reality star shares Penelope, along with sons Mason, ten, and Reign, five, with ex Scott Disick, who has reportedly left rehab after being pictured at All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado to "work on his past traumas", according to TMZ. While she prefers to keep her kids out of the public eye, Kourtney occasionally shares sweet photos and videos of them on social media. In the most recent picture, the doting mother looked every inch in holiday mode as she sipped a cocktail and reclined in a plush wicker chair with her daughter, whose drink of choice was milk. Relaxing with refreshments against the backdrop of the rolling hills and the sea looks idyllic if you ask us!

Kourtney shared a sweet photo of herself with Penelope on Instagram

On Monday, the 41-year-old shared another sweet photo of her little girl helping her in the kitchen. Penelope looked incredibly grown-up as she juiced lemon's in their flawless kitchen, giving fans a glimpse at the modern decor in the background. The chic white worktops and silver stove could be seen, along with a shelf neatly lined up with spices, while a framed fashion photograph added a stylish touch to the room.

