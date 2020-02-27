Lacey Turner has revealed that she was "numb" to her pregnancy in 2019. Speaking on Thursday's Loose Women, the EastEnders actress, who suffered two miscarriages in the past, told the panel that she only acknowledged her pregnancy when she hit the 14 weeks mark, and did not get excited until she was 25 weeks pregnant. The soap star also added that it "took ages" to get pregnant.

The 31-year-old, who gave birth to beautiful daughter Dusty in July, explained: "It took us ages to get pregnant. I put so much pressure on myself to fall pregnant and it wasn't happening. It got to the point where I said to Matt, 'Let's just forget it. We'll get a puppy.' As soon as we'd said that, we fell pregnant."

She continued: "I was so scared. Until you feel kicking, you don't know if anything is actually there. I always thought, 'This might not work,' I just became really laid back about the whole thing. I just felt numb to the whole thing."

Opening up about her miscarriages, Lacey added: "You start thinking about baby names and looking at clothes and things, and then it was just sort of gone… at seven weeks. It was such a massive shock, as quite naively I thought, 'I'm going to have a baby.' It's so hard, what do you say to people?

"I don't want them to feel uncomfortable about it. Although I felt so heartbroken, I just thought, 'I'll brush that under the rug.' It's hard because, are you supposed to grieve for something that's the size of a grain of rice? People believe different things, but for me it was a baby from the minute it was conceived."

After her second miscarriage, Lacey thought: "What do I do now? Is there something wrong? Is this going to take us years?" Thankfully, it wasn't long before Lacey fell pregnant with Dusty. "It was amazing," she continued. "I had the most amazing birth."

