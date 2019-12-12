Lacey Turner shares adorable photo of baby Dusty dressed as a Christmas reindeer

Lacey Turner is preparing for her daughter Dusty's very first Christmas, and she's certainly getting into the festive spirit! The former EastEnders actress treated her fans to a sweet snapshot of little Dusty dressed up as a reindeer, complete with a red nose and antlers. "My little Christmas reindeer," Lacey, 31, captioned the photograph. Unsurprisingly, the post proved especially popular with Lacey's fans and celebrity friends. Jessie Wallace, who famously played Lacey's onscreen mum Kat Slater in the BBC soap, was among those to comment, writing: "Beautiful Dusty" accompanied with three love hearts. Louisa Lytton, who plays Ruby Allen in the hit show, added: "Can't wait to squeeze her!"

Lacey became a first-time mother in July of this year, when she welcomed her baby girl with her childhood sweetheart, husband Matt Kay. Tragically, the soap star endured two miscarriages prior to Dusty's birth, and earlier this year she spoke on This Morning about her third pregnancy. "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work!" she confessed. "I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

Earlier this week, Lacey shared another festive photograph – this time of her Christmas tree. The beautifully decorated tree is bedecked with unique pieces, including oversized roses, a giant silver love heart and feathers. "Wow that is the most beautiful tree ever," one fan wrote. A second added: "Your tree is Beautiful. Merry Christmas your 1st as a Mummy x."

