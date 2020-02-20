Lacey Turner has said her experience of motherhood since the birth of her daughter Dusty in July has been "the best thing in the world", but admitted she was unable to enjoy her pregnancy after having two devastating miscarriages. The EastEnders actress opened up about her heart-breaking experiences in an interview with The Sun, and said doctors were unable to explain why she had previously lost two unborn babies at seven weeks old.

"I found pregnancy quite difficult as I couldn't allow myself to be excited because of previous experiences, so it seemed very long," Lacey said. "I was fascinated with my body and the changes it made and how incredible it is, but I also found the adjustments very hard at times."

Lacey Turner said motherhood has been "the best thing in the world"

However, since welcoming her daughter in summer 2019, Lacey has been able to relax and enjoy being a mum, and said it has completely changed her. "It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently. It highlights what's important and what isn't! I think I'm much more chilled out now I'm a mother," she said.

MORE: Look back at Lacey's wedding and more EastEnders stars on their big day

Lacey certainly appears to be enjoying her maternity leave with baby Dusty, and often shares photos of the adorable seven-month-old on social media, including recent snaps from a professional photoshoot.

Lacey welcomed her daughter Dusty in July 2019

And while she has her hands full with her little girl, Lacey has recently welcomed another new addition to the family, a puppy called Ned. Introducing her new pet on Instagram, Lacey wrote: "Spot the newest member of the clan. We love you so much already Ned."

MORE: See inside Lacey Turner's house with husband Matt and baby Dusty

The happy news came six months after Lacey announced the death of her chocolate labrador Dexter. At the time, the actress paid a touching tribute to her "best friend" with a series of photos. She also praised the special bond Dexter had with her newborn daughter, promising to tell her all about him. "My handsome boy!! I cannot believe I'm writing this, I am heartbroken but so grateful that I got the pleasure of loving you for 11 whole years, you really were the bestest friend a girl could've asked for!" she wrote alongside an adorable image of Dexter in a field.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.