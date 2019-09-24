EastEnders star Lacey Turner shares rare picture of daughter – see the sweet photo The EastEnders actress gave birth to her daughter in July

Lacey Turner took a beautiful autumnal stroll on Tuesday with her dog Hudson and not only did she bring her daughter Dusty Violet along – but she even shared a sweet picture of her! Lacey, 31, shared a snap to her Instagram Stories of herself cradling Dusty in a chic leopard print baby carrier, and it looks like the little girl has grown lots – and look at all that hair!

Lacey and husband Matt Kay welcomed little Dusty into the world in July, and she might only be a couple of months old but she already knows how to strike a pose! In August, Dusty was the star of her very first photoshoot and the EastEnders actress gave her fans a behind the scenes glimpse of Dusty snuggled up in the middle of a purple flower wreath wearing a gorgeous lilac headband. And the adorable snaps keep on coming! Earlier in September, we were treated to another lovely photograph of Dusty and this time the little girl was sleeping soundly on a colourful swing chair.

Lacey shared the sweet snap with her followers on Tuesday

Dusty Violet has even had her first trip abroad. In August, mum Lacey Instagrammed a snap of her family on a plane, moments before they jetted off overseas. Dusty can be seen in dad Matt's lap and to mark their first holiday away together as a family, Lacey wrote: "Creating fun family memories."

Little Dusty curled up on a garden chair

Lacey has been married to Matt since 2017, when they tied the knot during a beautiful ceremony in Ibiza. The actress is clearly making the most of all those precious moments!

