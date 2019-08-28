Lacey Turner and husband Matt Kay celebrate special milestone with baby Dusty Making memories!

Lacey Turner and her husband Matt Kay are making the most of their precious time with their newborn baby daughter, Dusty. The couple, who married in 2017, have embarked on their first holiday together as a family-of-three - and to mark the occasion, the EastEnders star shared a snap from their flight. "Creating fun family memories," the new mum simply wrote. There's no denying that Lacey, 31, has been enjoying every second of motherhood. Over the past few weeks, the actress has been sharing snippets into their family life - much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, Lacey posted the most adorable picture of her tiny tot all cuddled up following her bath. "Bubble bath," she simply captioned the Instagram story. Earlier this month, the doting mum-of-one shared images from Dusty's first photoshoot with her fans on her Instagram account. The photos, taken by award-winning photographer Suzi Gardner, included one showing her baby girl wearing a purple headband and surrounded by flowers, while another saw her asleep in a knitted bonnet with teddy bear ears.

Lacey and childhood sweetheart Matt welcomed Dusty last month, two years after tying the knot in Ibiza. Earlier this year, the soap star opened up about suffering two miscarriages. On finally falling pregnant again, Lacey said on This Morning: "Well I sort of ignored it until I was about ten weeks… I thought maybe that will work! I got to seven, then eight weeks, and I thought, 'Don't get excited...' but I would still say to my mum, 'Don't talk about it' and it wasn't until I got to about 20 weeks that I thought, 'Maybe we are going to have a baby.'"

