Emma Willis' birth stories revealed: the deliveries of her three children with husband Matt

Emma Willis hosts ITV1's The Voice on Saturday evenings, with many fans tuning in to see her latest chic outfit on the hit show. While much is known about Emma's professional life, namely her presenting gig on Big Brother, the former model keeps her home life relatively private. Emma is married to Busted member Matt Willis, and the pair share three children together: daughters Isabelle and Trixie and son Ace. The star famously trained for three months as a maternity care assistant for TV show Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, so she knows all about childbirth. Here we look back at her own birth stories…

WATCH: Emma talks about her work-life balance

Emma Willis' daughter Isabelle

Emma and Matt welcomed their first child, daughter Isabelle into the world in June 2009, but it wasn't the smoothest of deliveries. The couple had a frightening experience when little Isabelle got stuck during the labour, resulting in a drop in her heartbeat. She was delivered through a rotational forceps method. Emma told The Times about the birth: In an interview with The Times newspaper, she shared: "There was a lot of trauma afterwards. A lot of stitches. I couldn't sit down for 12 weeks."

Emma and her three children on holiday

Emma Willis' son Ace

The couple's second child, son Ace, arrived in November 2011, and dad Matt could hardly contain his excitement on social media. Announcing the birth on Twitter, the star enthused: 'I have a son and his name is Ace!' After her traumatic natural birth first time round, Emma opted for a C-section for Ace's delivery.

Emma with husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis' daughter Trixie

Emma and Matt's third child Trixie was born in May 2016, also by C-section. The presenter once revealed that the birth was filmed and they even show it to friends!

Talking to The Sun in 2019, she revealed: "We have friends at the minute who are expecting their first baby and the mum doesn't want to find out the sex of the baby and the dad is obviously like, 'Come on'. "I said, 'Watch the birth of Trixie and see if that will change your mind'. "And he watched it, and when he hears Matt kind of choke up going, 'It's a girl', he was like, 'We're not finding out, I need that moment in my life of surprise'."

Emma with daughter Trixie on a recent ski holiday

Emma has since spoken about her choice to have C-sections after Isabelle was born, saying: "After my last birth I did slightly think maybe I should have faced that fear and tried to conquer it. But my children are all here safely and you have to do whatever's right for you at the time."