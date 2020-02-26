Alex Jones lights up our screens from Monday to Thursday on The One Show, and with her down-to-earth personality and high-street style, we really feel the Welsh star is one of us. The presenter is also mum to sons Teddy, three, and Kit, nine months, often speaking about the many challenges of parenthood on her social media pages. Alex seems to have the dream combo – a happy work and home life – so how does she do it? We’ve rounded up some of her most helpful mummy tips below…

WATCH: Alex Jones' life in 60 seconds

Be realistic

We love Alex for this revelation. The TV star previously revealed it’s fruitless to expect each day to be perfect when it comes to children, and it’s important to cut yourself some slack. Speaking of 'having it all' to Good Housekeeping, she said: "For me, personally, some days I don't think it's possible. It's a struggle. I try to be the best mother I can be, but some days I'm absolutely awful at it. Life isn't a series of perfect days where work is going amazingly, and you're a brilliant wife… that's how it is for everybody I think, but people are just too scared to say it."

Write birthday letters

This is the sweetest idea! Alex writes a letter to her children on every birthday they have – a wonderful keepsake to look back on when they are older. The star shared a photo of herself curled up with a book called Letters on Motherhood on her Instagram page, writing: "I've written a letter to Teddy on every one of his birthdays, but reading this gorgeous book by @mrsgifletcher has made me wonder why I haven't done more of it." Giovanna Fletcher’s book features letters written by her to the three sons she shares with McFly rocker Tom Fletcher.

Alex and her husband Charlie

Try these baby buys

In an interview with Baby Magazine, Alex detailed her must-have items for the early years. "Firstly, Water Wipes – loads of them!” she revealed. “Teddy has never had nappy rash and I’m convinced it’s because of them. "For Teddy’s pushchair we bought a Stokke, which is like the 4X4 of prams. My NCT girls would always joke, 'oh, here she comes with her massive pram!' but it’s super safe and there’s loads of space underneath." Alex also recommends using a Gro-Egg room thermometer for baby’s nursery, along with a mobile and mirror in the car to keep the little one amused on journeys.

Grab me time anytime

We often hear advice about parents taking time out for themselves, but with the frantic pace of work and looking after small people, finding those precious minutes can be nigh on impossible. Alex recently told her Instagram fans about squeezing in her me time. The One Show host wrote: "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather. This is my 'me time' these days."