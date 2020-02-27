Lucy Mecklenburgh is preparing to welcome her first baby with her actor fiancé Ryan Thomas, regularly updating her fans of her pregnancy on social media. Now the former TOWIE star has showed off her blooming baby bump in a set of stunning new photographs as she announces the re-launch of her pre-natal fitness and wellness programme, Results with Bump. Posing in a selection of bright fitness outfits, mum-to-be Lucy looks radiant as she bares her tummy for the gentle work out. The exercise programme is available on the platform RWL (Results, Wellness, Lifestyle) and was co-founded by Lucy and personal trainer Cecelia Harris.

WATCH: Lucy's pregnancy workout

The relaunch of the Results with Bump programme was inspired by Lucy’s own pregnancy journey and how her relationship with her body and with fitness has changed whilst expecting. Lucy has experienced a variety of common pregnancy symptoms from nausea to fatigue, mostly in her first trimester, meaning she struggled to keep up with her usual gym routine.

Lucy's showed off her growing baby bump while working out

Lucy said: "It’s difficult to predict how you are going to feel day to day. Some days you feel exhausted, some days you feel nauseous and some days you quite simply don’t fancy doing a workout. Having said that, we wholeheartedly believe in the physical and mental benefits of staying active and healthy during your pregnancy and during your recovery."

The star has kept in shape throughout her pregnancy

She added: "The new Results with Bump programme is made up of workouts that have all been created and filmed with me and our team of experts during my pregnancy."

The former TOWIE star believes in keeping active during pregnancy

Lucy revealed: "There is still so much uncertainty about whether you can exercise while pregnant and what types of exercises you can do. Myself, Cecilia and the RWL team are passionate about helping to educate people on the benefits of exercising while pregnant and so as part of the Results with Bump programme, we have also included educational blogs and vlogs on fitness, nutrition and wellbeing from the RWL experts which will be updated and added to regularly."