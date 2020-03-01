Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher shared the most adorable video of his young son with fans at the weekend. The former Emmerdale star uploaded a short clip to his Instagram Stories which showed one-year-old Milo cleaning up the kitchen – although not that effectively! Dressed in a nappy, elephant print sweater and socks, the tiny tot moved his toy sweeping brush across the kitchen floor in one direction and then turned, walking towards the camera as he brushed. A handful of his toys were scattered on the floor of the star's immaculate white kitchen, but little Milo failed to move any of them. Kelvin captioned the sweet moment with a heart-hands image and added the song It's a Hard Knock Life to enhance the comic effect.

As well as Milo, the actor and his wife, Liz Marsland, share older daughter Marnie, who is three. The couple married in 2015, having first met as children, and then reunited around a decade ago. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time of their wedding, Kelvin said: "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One. The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me forever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful."

Kelvin shares son Milo and daughter Marnie with wife Liz

The pair have weathered rumours recently that their marriage is in trouble after Kelvin enjoyed a late night with his Strictly partner, Oti Mabuse and Liz unfollowed him on social media and was photographed not wearing her wedding ring. The mum-of-two insisted nothing was amiss, however, telling her Instagram followers: "That ring is heavy. It only comes out on special occasions. Oh, and it was fake tan day. #Nodramahere."

The couple went on to pose for an affectionate selfie on 14 February, which Kelvin shared on Instagram alongside a message of love for his wife. The 36-year-old wrote: "Happy Valentines @eliza_marsland," adding a red heart emoji.

