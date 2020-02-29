James and Ola Jordan welcome baby girl! See the first photo Congratulations to the former Strictly Come Dancing stars!

Congratulations to Ola Jordan and her husband James Jordan, who welcomed their first child together on Thursday. The couple exclusively told HELLO! magazine: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we’ve waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter. "She’s here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy."

WATCH: Relive the emotional moment James and Ola Jordan discovered their baby's gender

The former Strictly stars delighted fans in September when they announced in HELLO! that they were expecting a baby, with Ola admitting: "I still can't quite believe it." The Polish dancer fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in," she added.

The pair shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Take a look inside James and Ola Jordan's dreamy family home

Proudly showing off their 12-week scan in our exclusive interview, Ola and James confirmed that their baby was due in March. "When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing," laughed Ola. James, 41, added: "Finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

James and Ola Jordan exclusively revealed the sex of their baby in HELLO!

The couple later filmed their gender reveal for HELLO! and admitted they were "nervous" to discover what they are having. James told HELLO!: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant." Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go." James didn't disagree with his wife, joking: "I'm going to be wrapped around her little finger. But she will be locked up until she's at least 32."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.