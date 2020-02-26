Declan Donnelly has opened up about his feelings for his family in a revealing new interview. Speaking to Stylist magazine alongside his friend and co-presenter Ant McPartlin, the pair were each asked whether they preferred animals to babies. Ant chose animals, while dad-of-one Declan responded: "Animals are great but babies are the most magical thing ever." Bless! The 44-year-old shares daughter Isla, 17 months, with his wife, talent manager Ali Astall. However, the Newcastle native made a surprising confession about what he loves more than his wife…

WATCH: Ant and Dec reflect on their 39 awards

In response to the question, "Who or what is your greatest love?" Dec said: "My family, my wife, my child, my dog, and Newcastle United - all equally." But when the next question was "When did you last lie?" Dec couldn’t resist a cheeky reply, saying: "I actually love Newcastle United more than my wife but don't tell her that." The couple tied the knot in 2015, after dating for over a year, with Ant acting as best man and Declan's brother Dermott, a Catholic priest, performing the ceremony. Ali gave birth to their daughter, whose full name is Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly, on 1 September 2018.

Dec has worked with best friend Ant McPartlin since the 1990s

The family live in a luxurious suburban home in Chiswick, London, with pet dog Rocky, a gorgeous black-and-tan dachshund. While the Saturday Night Takeaway star is typically private about his family life, he does sometimes post behind-the-scenes snaps to Instagram. A recent photo showed little Rocky sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. Dec revealed it was the pup's fourth birthday and captioned the sweet photo: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." It looks as though the animals in Dec's life might be a little bit magical, too…

