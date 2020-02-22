Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom announce arrival of baby boy – see the adorable pics The boxer and his wife Faryal Makhdoom now have three children

Congratulations are in order for Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom – who have announced the arrival of their baby boy. The boxer confirmed their third child was born on Saturday with an adorable photo on Instagram. Captioning the snap, he wrote: "My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree #alhumdulilah #blessed." Faryal also took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute snap of the little tot dressed in blue, with just his tiny arm visible in the photo.

The couple, who are already parents to daughters Lamaisah and Alayna, revealed they were expecting their first son in a sweet gender reveal video they posted to Instagram back in August – and naturally, the theme of the party was boxing. In the clip, Faryal said: "Guys, we're having our third child and we're so excited and nervous at the same time. He or she? What will baby Khan be?"

Former I'm A Celebrity star Amir added: "I’m going to punch the balloon to see what the gender is". Using a giant boxing glove, Amir then walloped a huge balloon that exploded and showered them with blue confetti! Clearly delighted, Amir shouted: "Oh wow, it's a boy."

Amir and Faryal started dating nine years ago, announcing their engagement back in 2012. They married in May 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York and welcomed their first daughter, Lamaisah, in 2014, before introducing little Alayna in 2018. They briefly split in 2018 before reconciling shortly after.

