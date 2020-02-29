Ayda Field shared an adorable video of "proud papa" Robbie Williams and their son Charlie on Saturday. The doting mum-of-four gave fans a rare glimpse into the father-and-son outing as Robbie shared a touching moment with the five-year-old. In the clip shared to Ayda's Instagram, the family are enjoying a day out at a golfing range, with little Charlie front and centre as he lines up to hit the ball. Robbie can be heard coaching his son off-camera, telling him to "keep his eye on the ball". When Charlie does take a swing, he sends the ball flying, much to Robbie's delight. The Angels hitmaker then appears on camera as he applauds his son before pulling him in for an adorable cuddle.

Robbie Williams is one proud dad

Fans loved the special moment, with one commenting: "Ohh that is so precious! Such a proud Daddy too!" Another said: "Charlie has learnt from the best absolutely amazing," while a third added: "Well done Charlie. That is a great swing you have there." And a fourth said: "So lovely to see this side of Robbie! What a lovely daddy."

Robbie and Ayda have a full house now after welcoming their fourth child earlier this month. The couple managed to keep son Beau's impending arrival a secret. They stunned fans with the news of his birth by sharing a photo on Instagram showing four sets of children's feet – one of which belonged to a tiny baby. "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," Ayda, 40, announced. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Robbie and Ayda announced Beau's arrival on Valentine's Day

Ayda and former Take That star Robbie started dating in 2006 and were married at his home in Beverly Hills in August 2010, in a HELLO! magazine exclusive. They now have four children together; five-year-old son Charlie, daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one, and baby Beau. Ahead of Beau's arrival, American Ayda admitted the couple were open to the possibility of expanding their family during an appearance on Loose Women in October last year. "We would like to," she shared. "You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more."

