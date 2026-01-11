Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how her son Moses reacted to racy Marty Supreme scenes with Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow made her big acting comeback in late 2025 with Josh Safdie's acclaimed Marty Supreme, her first on-screen film role since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, in which she reprised her role of Pepper Potts.

The Oscar-winning star, 53, played Kay Stone, an old Hollywood film starlet who attempts an acting comeback via a stage play, funded by her wealthy older husband (played by Kevin O'Leary). In the midst of it all, she fields the affections of the much younger table tennis superstar Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet) and begins a tempestuous affair with him.

© Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet's characters in "Marty Supreme" have quite the passionate affair

In real life, Gwyneth made headlines when on-set photos of her and 30-year-old Timothée kissing as their characters under a bridge in New York City's Central Park went viral, and it certainly also caught her son's attention.

During a Q&A on Friday, January 9, at the San Vicente Bungalows, Gwyneth spoke of the effect those photos, and some of her racier sex scenes with Marty, had on her kids, specifically her son. The GOOP founder shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

© Getty Images Pictures of the co-stars kissing on set while filming went viral in the fall of 2024

And of course, as any teenager would, Moses was seemingly mortified. "Oh my God! My poor son," she remarked to a bemused Demi Moore, who was leading the screening and Q&A. "Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die."

Apple and Moses were still on hand to proudly support their mom at the New York premiere of Marty Supreme on December 16, 2025, making their joint red carpet debut with her. Moses was also by his mom's side solo at the Los Angeles premiere on December 8 (aka, the same night Timothée and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner wore their iconic matching orange fits). Watch the family's red carpet appearance in the video below...

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow attends New York premiere of "Marty Supreme" alongside children Apple and Moses

Gwyneth previously told The Hollywood Reporter that her mom group chats were "blowing up" when the photos of her and Timothée first showed up online. "Blow–ing–up!" she emphasized.

"I have my L.A. mom close friends and my English mummy friends, and they were all texting me. They know I don't look at any rubbish sites, so they're all sending me these pictures, like, 'Yessss, G.P.!'," hilarious adding: "Everyone was thrilled."

© Getty Images While Gwyneth's daughter Apple embraced her mom's new on-screen persona, her son Moses was less enthused

As for her kids? Reactions, of course, varied. "I mean, my daughter's so cool and so punk rock that she's like, 'Mom, this is awesome!'," she first said of Apple, who is making strides in the world of modeling.

And as she'd alluded to with Moses, now a budding musician like his Coldplay frontman dad, he wasn't as amused. "And my son was like, 'Oh my God, I don't want to see this.' He was kind of mortified. But I do think they're actually excited to see this film because now they're grown up and they can make this separation."

© Instagram "Oh my God! My poor son! Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die."

"I'm sure they'll gag when I'm having a make-out scene, of course," she joked (Gwyneth and Timothée, in fact, have multiple sex scenes in the acclaimed sports dramedy). "But it's funny, they haven't really seen me in movies. Historically, they like me home, as Mom, and they don't like to engage with the outside perspective of who I am."