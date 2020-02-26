Gwyneth Paltrow shares fears for Coronavirus as she wears mask on plane The Oscar-winning actress is taking precautions as she travels

International travellers are doing everything they can to avoid Coronavirus, and Gwyneth Paltrow is no exception. The Oscar-winning actress shared a selfie to Instagram on Wednesday which showed her sitting in a plane seat, a pillow behind her head. The mum-of-two wore a heavy-duty black face mask with ventilation on the front. She also wore an eye mask pushed up onto her forehead, and looked directly at the camera, her eyes wide. The star captioned the photo: "En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently."

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I'll always love Brad Pitt for taking on Harvey Weinstein for me'

Gwyneth added a face mask emoji. Her caption referred to her 2011 movie Contagion, which concerned the spread of a deadly pandemic. One of her followers referenced the film in their response to the post, commenting: "Contagion moments. Stay safe, bebe." While a couple of commenters thought that Gwyneth might be taking unnecessary precautions, writing: "Don’t give in to the paranoia," and: "There is no reason for being so worried," most supported her decision. Model and Grace and Frankie actress Brooklyn Decker commented: "Do it girl," and others added: "Travel safe," "Better safe than sorry," and: "You just influenced me again! Mask purchased."

MORE: Demi Moore and Kate Hudson attend makeup-free party full of bare-faced A-listers

Mum-of-two Gwyneth posted to Instagram before flying to Paris on Wednesday

One person who might be less impressed with Gwyneth's decision to pose in a face mask is her daughter, Apple, who the star revealed in a recent interview is regularly embarrassed by her mum! Speaking to John Legend, who was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show last week, the Goop founder said: "I mean my daughter finds me mortifying. Because, like, if I do anything in public past, like, not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my god. Stop. Stop.' She'll be 16 in May. So if I like dance, she turns red." Gwyneth shares Apple and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Since their divorce in 2016, the former spouses have remained close friends, and the actress went on to marry TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

READ: Harrison Ford reveals marriage secrets as he opens up about relationship with wife Calista Flockhart

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.