Parents up and down the country will totally relate to this one. You know when you look in your child's school bag and find a letter from their teacher revealing they have to dress up in some random theme for THAT day? Deep breaths. Well, this exact nightmare happened to Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon on Wednesday morning and we really feel for her. "I need to start reading the school newsletters," wrote the star on her Instagram Stories. She added: "When your 7 year old says 'oh mum it's Stone Age day today so I need a Stone Age costume' when you've got one hour before they leave for school…" It's just the worst, isn't it?

Fortunately, the star seems to be a creative type who managed to whip up a fantastic outfit just in time – we salute you, Stacey! The mum-of-three shared two clips of her son Leighton's last-minute costume. In the first video, we see her colouring in an animal print pattern on a white t-shirt using black and orange felt tip pens.

Stacey created a costume for her son

In the second clip, we see a very happy looking Leighton in his Stone Age outfit. Stacey wrote: "Well it's not perfect but he's happy," with a crying laughing emoji. The girlfriend of Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash continued: "Drew on the spots, cut up the t-shirt and shorts and stole the fur from Joe's coat hood to safety pin on top. Stick is one he found yesterday on the way home from school." Now that's how to rustle up a costume last minute.

Leighton's fantastic Stone Age outfit

After Stacey had finally got her kids off to school, she was straight into her morning tidying, which she's become famous for on social media. The star shared snaps of herself on Instagram folding clothes in baby Rex's room and her little boy looked super cute as he sat in his drawer on the clean clothes.

Stacey, you really deserve a cup of tea and a sit-down!

