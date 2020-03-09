Rochelle Humes on the sweet bond between her and Holly Willloughby's daughters The This Morning host shared her parenting tips too

We love watching Rochelle Humes guest present This Morning when her friend Holly Willoughby has her days off. The former Saturdays singer has a lot in common with the presenter – they both are daytime TV hosts and have children similar ages so it's no wonder they get along so well. Rochelle told us all about their friendship when we caught up with her to discuss the launch of her new children's hair and body range called My Little Coco. The star also opened up about her home life with children Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, shared her parenting tips and revealed how she spends her me time.

WATCH: Rochelle Humes shares clip of her daughter above

Rochelle, your children are friends with Holly's three children – do they hang out often?

"Holly and I actually live opposite ends of London! But we do holiday in the same place in summer, so the kids get to hang out then which is so nice. Alaia and Belle made a real bond last summer and we were texting a lot saying ‘Should we let them hang out again today?’ It was so lovely."

Holly and Rochelle and their daughters having fun on holiday

Do you and Holly give each other mum advice?

"Holly is a great person for advice. One thing she is really good at is - if someone is pregnant - she can actually predict the sex of the baby! She’ll hold your bump and tell you, it’s her tested theory and its worked with me both times I was pregnant! So, if I ever get pregnant again and don’t want to know I won’t let her hold my bump!"

What are your best parenting tips? What makes your life easier at home?

"I think don’t try and do too much when the kids are awake, I think it’s easier said than done. Especially when you are a working parent or when you’ve got things to do around the house. I try to engage and spend as much time as I can with my kids and give them a reasonable bedtime of about 7pm - then I’ll do a quick ‘power hour’ round the house sorting out what I need to do. "Then I make sure to take some time for me - whether that be having a bath or just sitting down and doing some emails and getting back to people. I try and do more once the kids are in bed."

Rochelle with husband Marvin Humes and their children

How do you spend your 'me' time?

"I just love taking a gym class – Pilates is my favourite! I find it’s really great for my mind as I don’t think about anything else when I’m in there."

Does Alaia-Mai help you around the house?

"We haven’t really started sharing the chores in the house yet, Valle is still a little too young to understand - although I do get her to tidy up after herself! Alaia has started helping with the washing up and helping her little sister make her bed and put away her toys. "I do think it’s really important for growth and learning, teaching them the value of the smaller things - in that they can get rewarded if they do their chores. It is quite important to us as parents."

Tell us about your My Little Coco Range...

"What I have tried to create with My Little Coco is a premium quality range at an affordable high street price point. Secondly, a range that parents can trust for their little ones and use confidently knowing exactly what is in each product. There are no parabens, sulphates or dyes. I’ve tried to make it as clean as possible so that all products can be used on newborn babies upwards."

Rochelle has launched her new children's range at Boots

If you had to pick, what's your favourite product and why?

"It would have to be the moisturising body cream because I’m all for super soft skin. I swear by it - I love the smell of coconut and I even use it on myself! It has a gorgeous, velvety texture and leaves your skin feeling super hydrated."

Do your children use the products?

"Yes! Of course – both my kids use them and they have done since the beginning - even throughout the testing process, they are set for life with My Little Coco!"

Available on Boots.com and in Boots stores nationwide