Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child together on Thursday, a beautiful baby boy named Roman Ravello – and it appears there is a very romantic meaning behind their son's name. The couple have yet to reveal the inspiration behind his moniker, but his middle name, Ravello, is actually the name of a town in Italy where Lucy and Ryan were staying when they became engaged last year. The couple were holidaying on the Amalfi Cost in southern Italy and, at the time, Lucy revealed that they were staying in a hilltop private apartment in the town of Ravello. Meanwhile, Roman comes from the Latin word "romanus", which means "citizen of Rome", so it's clear that Italy holds a very special place for the couple.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcomed a son on Thursday

Lucy shared the happy news of her son's arrival on Instagram, posting the first photo of him and announcing his name. The black-and-white photo showed Lucy holding little Roman's hand, and the first-time mummy simply wrote: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

Lucy, 28, and Ryan, 35, announced their pregnancy news in August, on the same day as Lucy's birthday. The former TOWIE star shared a photo of Ryan and herself unboxing a gorgeous little baby grow, with her hand placed tenderly over her budding bump. Lots of Lucy's famous friends were quick to congratulate her, with Lydia Bright writing: "Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the rooftops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends."

The couple announced Lucy's pregnancy in August

In September, the couple revealed the gender of their unborn baby. Lucy posted a video of the pair sitting at the Coppa Club by London's picturesque Tower Bridge. It showed a very excited Lucy opening the gender reveal envelope and then giving Ryan the news that they were expecting a baby boy. Former Corrie star Ryan punched the air, before hugging Lucy, who exclaimed: "I can't believe it! I knew it was. I knew, I knew, I knew." Ryan could then be seen shedding a tear and kissing Lucy's tummy.

