David Tennant and his wife Georgia welcomed their fifth child in October 2019. But apart from a couple of photos, little is known about the tot – until now. The couple's eldest son Ty appears to have accidentally let slip the name of his youngest sibling during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday. Clearly excited about his debut on the show, the 17-year-old wasted no time in taking the opportunity to give a shout-out to his family. Reeling off the names of his brother and sisters, a new moniker appeared in the mix – Birdie.

"Hi mum, I love you mummy. Hi dad, Wilfred, Olive, Doris, Birdie… I love you all. Sorry, I've always wanted to do that," Ty said as Lorraine Kelly confirmed he got "all the family covered". David and Georgia, who married in 2011, are also the doting parents to eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and five-year-old Doris. Ty is David's adopted son from a previous relationship of Georgia's.

Back in October, Georgia announced the arrival of their fifth child in an Instagram post. Sharing a snap of her husband holding a baby carrier as they left hospital with their new bundle of joy, she captioned the image: "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong."

The former Doctor Who actor announced his wife's pregnancy in May during an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden. "David, we were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child," the host said as the studio audience erupted into cheers and applause. "Five is a lot," quipped David.

Just days later, the actor opened up about the happy news once again, whilst revealing Ty's hilarious reaction. During an episode of The Graham Norton Show, David said: "We have number five child on the way. It's very exciting. There is a big spread of ages, with a 17-year-old at one end. When he found out about the new baby, he was like, 'You're having another one?' It's odd when a 17-year-old is giving his parents a lecture on birth control!"

