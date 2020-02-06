Aw, these two! Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh is looking absolutely radiant as she approaches her February due date. Her fiancé, actor Ryan Thomas, shared the most adorable selfie of the pair together on his Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing Lucy's baby bump for all to see. "See ya soon mate," wrote excited Ryan of the impending arrival of the couple's baby boy. Lucy looked equally happy, posing in a black bra and leggings with a hand on her blooming bump. The star was one glam mum-to-be with her hair tousled and some vampy nail polish.

There were plenty of comments beside the photo, with Ashley James writing: "Oh my god. I'm so excited!!!" Lydia Bright told Ryan: "Can't wait." Fans were also super excited at the photo, with one posting: "Omg look at Ryan's smile .... love you guys together." Another wrote: "You look amazing, good luck for the arrival of your little Prince." One fan said: "Stunning @lucymeck1 so excited for you guys! Such an amazing and exciting time!"

Photo: Instagram / Ryan Thomas

A first-time mum, Lucy will no doubt receive a few parenting tips from Ryan, who is already a father to 10-year-old Scarlett from his previous relationship with Coronation Street castmate, Tina O’Brien. We just the love the beaming look on his face in the snap.

Lucy recently took to Instagram, revealing what she and best pal Lydia Bright - also pregnant - will be taking to the hospital. The star shared a hilarious video as the two began to pack. Modelling an adult nappy over her black leggings, Lucy and former co-star Lydia laughed at the Bridget-Jones-esque knickers as Lucy danced around the room.