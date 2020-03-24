With the country now in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, Emma Willis has transformed her living room into a make-shift school. The Voice UK star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad, Matt Willis. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, eight, and Isabelle, ten, certainly look diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma, 44, wrote, adding a scared face emoji. Her post resonated with her fans. "You've done far better than me… 20 mins in we had tears and tantrums Better tmw I think…" one wrote. A second joked: "I'm struggling to believe I'm still semi sane. Day one – is it too early for wine?!!?!"

Emma and Matt have been married since July 2008, and share three children; Isabelle, Ace and Trixie, who will be four in May. The couple are very protective of their young family's privacy, and while they do occasionally share photos of their children, they take care to ensure their faces are always hidden from view. Towards the end of last year, however, Emma opened up about her experiences of motherhood, and revealed her parenting fears.

Speaking on Dave Berry's Dadpod podcast, the 44-year-old admitted that she's already worrying about her oldest daughter because in just seven years’ time she will be the same age as Emma was when she left home. Emma said: "I left home at 17 and went and lived on my own in a model flat in London and when I think now that in seven years, my eldest, might ask me to do the same and I'm like: 'No, you're going to be locked in your room until you're 25. You're not going…'"

She also revealed that while she takes on the role of the strict parent, 36-year-old Matt takes a more laid back approach. “He's like the fourth child. And that for me, is perfect, because I think he has such a fantastic bond and relationship with them because he can get down to their level, do you know what I mean? And when they want fun they go to him. It makes me feel sensationally boring because I'm like oh I'm that one, that tells them off and makes sure the washing's done and I am the quintessential mum and I think security. That's what I've always had from my dad and Matt is just always there and always fun and I'm quite jealous of that."