Emma and Matt Willis' £1.7m mansion is the ultimate play pad for children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie

Emma and Matt Willis are one of the UK's best-loved celebrity couples and it's clear that after 16 years of marriage and three children, they’re still as happy as ever. Not only are they couple goals, but The Voice host and Busted rocker are pretty clever with their interior styling, too.

The former Big Brother presenter has designed many of the interiors herself and they are seriously beautiful, but the property isn't a show home - instead, it's a world of fun!

See inside the home that Emma, 48, and Matt, 41, share with their children: Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12, and Trixie, eight, here…

1/ 7 © Instagram Kitchen Emma and Matt’s kitchen is so big that it can even double up as a space for The One Show host to work out, or for the couple to play a game of twister! The room has neutral walls, with a separate seating area and television, plus glass doors that lead directly out into the garden. The huge room also has white painted cabinets and stone flooring, with a large marble-topped island at the centre of the room and a double range oven that will be ideal for preparing family meals. It also features high ceilings, cream walls and a massive double fridge covered in fun magnets and artwork made by the kids.

2/ 7 © Instagram Dining room The dining room is located just off the kitchen and Emma shared this photo to celebrate their youngest Trixie's birthday. Emma and Matt's dining room features a huge table with plenty of space and chairs for when hosting or enjoying family time over a meal, as well as high ceilings, cream walls, and long navy curtains.



3/ 7 © Instagram Dining room This photo of their dining room, taken in 2021, showed another angle of the room as all three of her children opened their advent calendars in the lead-up to Christmas. It was painted white with a grey tiled floor, a wooden sideboard, and a framed 'M' print adding a pop of colour.



4/ 7 © Instagram The couple's living room has been featured on TV on Celebrity Gogglebox in the past, but Emma and Matt also share the odd photo of their lounge space on their social media. The husband and wife have a three-piece navy sofa with plenty of scattered cushions for extra comfort. Behind the sofa, there are also fitted bookcases and shelves which extend across the wall, full of books photo frames and an impressive DVD collection.

5/ 7 © Instagram Hallway From photos Emma shared previously, it's clear that Emma and Matt have added their own taste and style to their hallway area, which has an open staircase with a leopard print runner on the stairs. The pair have also given a nod to their son Ace with a piece of wall art in their hallway – a large, framed Ace of Spades playing card. The hallway has a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and dark-painted doors, which contrast with the white gloss skirting boards and frames. Another angle, shown in this photo, displays the wooden flooring they have in their home, their sideboard table plus a stylish lamp.

6/ 7 © Instagram Home office Matt and Emma both have busy jobs, so having a home office is essential! Matt shared a glimpse inside their home office recently which is upstairs and surrounded by windows to allow plenty of natural daylight. The room is painted teal with neutral accents such as the wooden bookcase, shaped to fit the slanted ceiling. Another angle of the video shows that Matt and Emma have carried the teal colour on the walls across the floating shelves, which are located above their desk with a PC desktop.

7/ 7 © Instagram Garden The famous husband and wife are fortunate that in addition to a large home, they also have plenty of outdoor space for the whole family to make the most of. This photo shows Emma's eldest, Isabelle, jumping for joy on her birthday on the trampoline. In other photos shared by Matt and Emma, it's clear they have a huge lawn, as well as a patio area where there is seating for al fresco dining.