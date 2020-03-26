Alex Jones shares hilarious photo of son Teddy's painting disaster – and we've all been there! The One Show host is mum to sons Teddy and Kit

You know how it is… you just pop upstairs for something – perhaps getting some laundry or grabbing a jumper – then you come down and find all hell has broken loose with your kids. So we really feel for The One Show host Alex Jones who left her three-year-old son Teddy unattended for a couple of minutes and returned to find quite a mess. Alex shared a photo of adorable Teddy with black paint over his hands after he had smeared said paint all over a white tabletop. Eek! Alex wrote: "I went upstairs for 2 mins to put the other to sleep." Poor Alex.

We can only imagine the ensuing scene as Alex returned from putting her baby boy Kit down for a nap to find cute Teddy's artwork, before embarking on the clean-up operation. Most children's paints are water-based so hopefully, the star managed to rescue her lovely white table. Fortunately, Teddy seems to have avoided the grey couch with that paint. Note to self: do not leave toddler and paints together ever!

Like the rest of us, Alex has been finding ways to amuse her children during this testing self-isolation period. The mum-of-two previously revealed that she had helped Teddy bake delicious-looking hedgehog biscuits. Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a photo of Teddy standing on a stool in the kitchen as he tended to the biscuits, proving that the toddler is something of a budding chef.

The TV star also uploaded a snapshot of little Kit using his baby walker. "Somebody's using an afternoon at home to master some new skills," she proudly told her fans.