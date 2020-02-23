The One Show presenter Alex Jones shared the most precious photo of her young son Kit at the weekend – and revealed he has a cute new friend! The star posted a snap to her Instagram Stories which showed the young boy wearing a yellow-and-white-striped top with blue trousers and light blue socks. He had his back to the camera and sat on the floor, looking up at a sofa, on which sat a small brown dog with a pink collar looking down at him.

Alex captioned the sweet picture: "New best friends." The 42-year-old shares two sons with her husband, Charlie Thomson: Teddy, three, and Kit, who was born on 13 May 2019. She has presented the landmark BBC early evening show since 2010. It will be all change for the glamorous brunette come Spring, though, as her long-time co-host Matt Baker is moving on. In December, the star announced his resignation on-air, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The One Show star shared the new photo of her youngest son Kit

He said: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring." Alex has just returned to the programme following her maternity leave, and admitted she also struggled with being away from her family for work. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The star still makes spending time with her children and husband a priority, though, and earlier this week, she and Charlie attended an event that had a very special place in the insurance broker's heart, as the presenter explained on Instagram. She posted a photo on Instagram showing their view of a stage, with 'The Climate emergency: Your questions answered' written on a large projector screen. Alex captioned the image: "Date night. Went to see our good friend chairing this Q&A. My husband is rightly obsessed by climate change and said we should go. I'm so glad I did. #letssaveourplanet."

