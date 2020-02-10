Mum blogger Daisy Upton shares her daughter's hilarious diva toddler moment – and we can so relate The look on her face is priceless

Fellow parents, we have all been there. Mum Daisy Upton, author of the popular Five Minute Mum blog and new book Give Me Five, has shared the funniest post about her daughter Florence's grumpy toddler face. You know when you've given the little darling everything they've asked for and they STILL have a face like thunder? Yes, that. So thanks Daisy for posting the photo that parents across the world will relate to. In the snap we see the not-so-happy little girl sitting in a cosy bike trailer, which mum is about to pull along – a little like a mini chariot one might say.

Daisy wrote: "TODDLERS...A reminder that even when you’re sitting on three cushions and surrounded by hot water bottles, being pulled along in the snow, after a hot chocolate with marshmallows like a tiny Mariah Carey...if you’re 2 and a half, life can be considered TERRIBLE enough for this face to occur! Anyone else have one like this?! #fiveminutemum #terribletwos #throwback #ilovethisphoto."

Photo: Instagram / Five Minute Mum

There were plenty of comments on the snap from the blogger's followers on Instagram. One said: "This made me laugh! What I’d give to be carried around like that!" Another wrote: "Toddlers are my favourite. They are lucky they are cute lol." One told Daisy: "This is my 2.5 year old if someone tries to talk to him."

Five Minute Mum Daisy Upton

Some of the replies really made us chuckle. One mum said: "We've just had a 35min tantrum before bedtime cos I inadvertently disturbed bunny having his cup of coffee." We hear you. Another wrote: "My little Mariah had the mother of all tantrums today. It will stay with me for the rest of my life! I’m off to soak in a hot bath & sob into a tub of ice cream."

And perhaps our favourite comment of the day comes from one parent who said: "My daughter lost her *** the other day because I didn’t cut her toast into circles." We feel your pain.

Daisy Upton is gaining notoriety for her helpful tips on keeping kids entertained. The mum is brilliant at making up creative and fun five-minute games for her two children to play at home, and she shares them with her 96.8k Instagram followers. Can't wait for the next instalment!

GIVE ME FIVE by Daisy Upton aka Five Minute Mum is available to buy now on Amazon