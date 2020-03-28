Since welcoming his first child with wife Ola last month, James Jordan has been documenting the highs and lows of fatherhood on Twitter. On Friday, however, whilst sharing his latest parenting struggle he told fans that his newborn daughter, whose name will be exclusively revealed in HELLO! magazine next week, already has a "proper little attitude", and hinted that she had gotten it from him.

Tweeting at 4am, the former Strictly star wrote: "Sleep my little baby girl, sleep. She currently has hiccups and it makes her angry. 4 weeks old and already a proper little attitude." Joking at the end, he said: "I don't know where she gets that from," followed by a thinking face emoji and the hashtag #sleepbaby. Fans were quick to solve James' doubt, with one commenting: "She gets it from you". Another jokingly pretended to not know, writing: "Hmm wonder where she gets it? Lol".

Whilst some followers offered possible remedies to get rid of the hiccups, others were less sympathetic and warned James that the "attitude" problem will only get worse with age. "Wait till she is 14 years old....sweet Jesus it's like an alien has taken over there body," one joked. Another commented: "Mate it gets a lot worse, newborn is the easy part".

MORE: New mum Ola Jordan shares sweet photo of baby daughter with husband James

James and Ola welcomed their first baby on 29 February, exclusively telling HELLO! at the time:: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for." They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I'm the happiest man in the world #Daddy." The former Strictly stars delighted fans in September when they announced in HELLO! that they were expecting a baby, with Ola admitting: "I still can't quite believe it." The Polish dancer fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt. "I don't think it's properly sunk in," she added.