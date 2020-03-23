James Jordan has shared a struggle that many parents to babies are facing during the coronavirus crisis – the lack of products in supermarkets and shops. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who became a new dad to his little girl in February, took to Twitter to share an important message with his followers. "Just popped to the shops to get some nappies and water wipes as run out and been struggling to get them," he tweeted.

Loading the player...

James then reiterated the government's call for people to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis, writing: "I was shocked to see how many young kids out on bikes etc and congregating in groups I blame their parents, obviously either thick or they don't love their children. #StayHome."

The Dancing on Ice champion, who is married to fellow dancer Ola, has been drumming home the message that people should stay at home to save the NHS, to save lives and to limit the spread of the virus. He has been re-posting and replying to tweets, including one that showed a doctor with red marks on her face as a result of wearing personal protective equipment.

James and Ola welcomed their daughter in February

The tweet that James reposted read: "This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London. I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19."

Ola celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mum over the weekend

It comes after James, 41, also wrote: "If anyone is stupid enough to still go out to pubs etc and mix unnecessarily with their friends because they believe they are at low risk Not only is this selfish but if you do pass on the virus & someone else dies, in my opinion that makes you a murderer!"

The past few weeks have certainly been bittersweet for the former Strictly star. As well as welcoming his first child with wife Ola at the end of February, he experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as his dad was hospitalised after suffering a stroke. Thankfully, James' dad is now out of hospital.

