Congratulations to Ali Bastian and her husband David O'Mahony, who have welcomed their first baby together. Sharing their joy with HELLO!, the first-time parents said: "She's here! We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world last week - words cannot describe how much we love her already. We have climbed whole heartedly into the most beautiful of new parent bubbles and are enjoying some quiet family time. Mum and baby are doing brilliantly." The couple also proudly shared the very first photo of their daughter, which shows her tiny feet resting in Ali's hand. The tag around her ankle reveals that 'Baby Bastian' was born on 12 March. A second image shows the newborn gripping tightly onto her father's finger.

Ali and fellow actor David, who were married in February 2019, shared the news of her pregnancy in October 2019. The following month, the happy couple confirmed exclusively to HELLO! that they were expecting a baby girl. "We feel incredibly lucky. The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak,” the 38-year-old told us. "It has been brilliant," said David, who is in the cast of Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible." Full of praise, David continued: "I think she's going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. Ali is going to be an absolute black-belt mother. She's going to be brilliant."

Former Strictly star Ali also revealed that she suffered morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy. "I can't even make a cup of tea or coffee for anyone as that makes me feel sick. And I couldn't go near a fridge or dishwasher. I can only go near a fridge now if I hold my breath," said Ali. But she added that she found the morning sickness "reassuring in a way" as "it means that my body is changing".

The couple recently celebrated their impending arrival with a pink-themed baby shower, inviting their closest friends and family to share in their happiness. "Our baby is due close to our wedding anniversary. With the date fast approaching we have so much to celebrate," Ali told HELLO! at the time. "David and I really enjoyed cutting the cake together. It was as if we were getting married again."

It's certainly a special time of the year for Ali and David. The couple tied the knot at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall in March 2019, while the actress also celebrated her 38th birthday on 27 February.

