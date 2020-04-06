Steph McGovern reveals relatable struggle of life in lockdown with baby daughter I think we can all relate to this!

Steph McGovern has candidly revealed the struggle she faced this weekend while living in isolation. The mum-of-one was speaking on Monday's edition of her new Channel Four programme, The Steph Show, which she has been filming from the comfort of her front room, when she made the very relatable comment. Watch the video below to find out what she had to say…

WATCH: Steph McGovern's very relatable admission during her show

The honest admission comes just shortly after the former BBC Breakfast presenter made a rare and sweet comment about her partner, with whom she welcomed a baby daughter in November. While reading out a sweet story from a viewer on their two cats having to bond in isolation, Steph couldn't help but cheekily respond and reference her partner.

The mum-of-one stated: "Lee on Twitter says 'I'm enjoying this special time with my two [...] cats who hated each other and are now learning to like each other - that's like me and my partner, we're stuck together now! Just kidding, she's going to kill me." Speaking earlier in the week, Steph also revealed how she and her family have been passing time in isolation. The presenter explained: "The real highlight of my day, once I've been chatting to all you guys, is going out for a walk, how exciting is going out for a walk now?"

