Steph McGovern shared her daughter's opinion of her new TV show The Steph Show with fans on Sunday – and it wasn't quite what she was expecting! The experienced presenter launches the daily lunchtime show on Monday from the comfort of her living room, a change that had to take place due to the current government-mandated lockdown. That meant that shortly after she finished rehearsing the first episode, she was able to spend time with her baby girl, who was born in November, but it seems like Steph's daughter likes to keep her humble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern talks about her baby

The presenter took to Twitter to share how the tiny tot had reacted to the run-through. Steph wrote: "Finished the rehearsal.....then picked up my baby for a cuddle, she threw up on my shoulder and burped in my face. Best feedback I’ve ever had. #TheStephShow." The down-to-earth host's followers clearly found the incident amusing, teasing Steph: "Probably nerves. She'll be fine when she's doing her first piece to camera…" and: "Everyone's a critic!" Others chimed in to express that they were looking forward to the new programme, writing: "You’ll be fab .. very much needed right now," and: "Good luck, we need you Steph!"

READ: Exclusive: Ola and James Jordan introduce their beautiful daughter to the world and reveal her name

Finished the rehearsal.....then picked up my baby for a cuddle, she threw up on my shoulder and burped in my face. Best feedback I’ve ever had. #TheStephShow — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) March 29, 2020

Steph shared the humbling moment with her fans on Twitter

The 37-year-old shares her daughter with her long-time girlfriend, who keeps out of the spotlight. Earlier in the week, Channel 4 released a statement about the show's change of location from their Leeds HQ to Steph's Yorkshire home. The presenter said: "So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times. Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness.” The programme will be shown every weekday between 12 noon and 1.05 pm – and hopefully, Steph's baby will approve!

MORE: Meghan Markle's exciting baby news as Archie gets a new playmate

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.