Steph McGovern will do anything for a smile from her baby daughter! The former BBC Breakfast star took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the lengths she will go to for her little girl. She explained to fans: "Am at work today, hosting the @MakeUK_ conference. FaceTimed my baby daughter in the break to say hello… desperate to get a smile I ended up singing Twinkle Twinkle to her… and quite a few conference delegates! #worklifebalance #MakeUK2020."

Steph McGovern talks about her baby girl

Steph's followers were tickled by her admission, with some sharing their own embarrassing stories with the presenter. Business expert Kate Hardcastle was among those to reply, writing: "Got caught in an Australian board room prior to major presentation reading (& singing & cat noises – purring and miaowing) Tabby McTat. Looked up to see glass wall with all delegates on the other side!" Another fan shared: "When my little boy was, well little, I stood up to give a budget presentation and found the old fashion screen saver had been changed to 'I love the Spice Girls' for all my audience to see!"

Just last week, Steph, 37, revealed that she has set up her own podcast. Titled Not Bad For A Monday, listeners will hear Steph and her friends Claire and Geoff discuss the "funny, daft and sometimes annoying things" that happen in the workplace. She further explained: "We're tackling some of the funny, strange and sometimes revolting stuff that happens at work. From office shenanigans to factory funnies, shop floor dramas to oil rig oddities. Prepare for toe-curling tales from the daily grind."

Steph and her partner welcomed their daughter in November

Steph announced her baby news in November, with a post shared on Twitter. "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife." The little girl is the first child for Steph and her girlfriend, but they are yet to release her name or a photo. The 37-year-old was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, with her BBC colleague and Strictly star Mike Bushell writing: "Wow wow. This is the most amazing news. Huge love and congratulations and bet she’s just gorgeous. Hope all going well and you’re getting the odd bit of sleep. Baby joy."