Steph McGovern has revealed that she has been able to get her baby daughter into a 'proper sleeping pattern' due to being at home all the time in isolation. The mum-of-one was speaking to Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke during the first episode of her brand new programme The Steph Show, which had to be filmed from the comfort of her own home due to social-distancing guidelines, when she opened up about her newborn.

Discussing Anton's twins, George and Henrietta, and how he's using their time at home affectively to potty train them, Steph stated: "Isn't that funny because that's like me, because I'm here all the time now I've actually been able to get the baby into a sleeping pattern." Despite the perk, the former BBC News presenter did admit that it came as a surprise to her. "I never thought I'd be able to do [it]," she stated honestly, adding: "I think it's just because I'm here all the time."

Not only has the 37-year-old been able to get her daughter into a sleeping routine, but they have enjoyed spending more time together as a family, including during rehearsals for the new Channel Four programme. Taking to Twitter over the weekend ahead of the premiere, Steph shared: "Finished the rehearsal.....then picked up my baby for a cuddle, she threw up on my shoulder and burped in my face. Best feedback I've ever had. #TheStephShow."

Steph welcomed her daughter, whose name has been kept private, back in November with her long-time girlfriend. At the time of the announcement, Steph told her Twitter followers: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

