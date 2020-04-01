Steph McGovern reveals sweet way she and baby daughter have been bonding during isolation The presenter welcomed her daughter in November

Although Steph McGovern has been busy presenting her brand new programme, The Steph Show, from the comfort of her sofa, like all of us she is enjoying making the most of her time with loved ones during isolation. The mum-of-one, who welcomed her daughter with her partner back in November, revealed on Wednesday's edition of the show how she and her newborn are enjoying spending time together despite being on lockdown. Watch the video below to find out.

Loading the player...

Steph reveals how she and baby daughter are passing time in isolation

As well as spending more time with her family, the former BBC news presenter also explained how being at home has meant an improved routine. Speaking to Strictly star Anton du Beke earlier in the week, Steph explained: "Isn't that funny because that's like me, because I'm here all the time now I've actually been able to get the baby into a sleeping pattern."

MORE: Make your loved one's day with a thoughtful HELLO! magazine subscription

Steph has been hosting her own show from the comfort of her home

Despite the perk, the presenter did admit that it came as a surprise to her. "I never thought I'd be able to do [it]," she stated honestly, adding: "I think it's just because I'm here all the time." Steph welcomed her daughter, whose name has been kept private, back in November with her long-time girlfriend. At the time of the announcement, Steph told her Twitter followers: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! […] We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.