Steph McGovern is keeping busy working from home on her new Channel Four programme The Steph Show while living in isolation, but it seems she's also loving spending more time with her partner and baby. The presenter, who welcomed her daughter in November, told viewers a heartwarming anecdote about how she's loving the extra bonding with her baby on Wednesday, and we're sure plenty of mums can relate!

WATCH: Steph McGovern discusses her baby on new show

The 37-year-old was chatting to comedian and actor Jason Manford via video link about parents unexpectedly being around their children more now due to the public being in lockdown when she revealed her delight. "I've got a little baby and I was talking to her yesterday," she began telling Jason, adding: "She can't talk back yet but I was looking at her going 'eh I wasn't expecting to spend so much time with you' because I'm always the one that's out travelling, but it is lovely isn't it?" We bet her daughter is loving it, too!

The presenter is loving spending more time with her daughter

The mum-of-one prefers to keep her relationship and family life private, but she also recently revealed her favourite way to pass the time with her family in isolation. Speaking on her show last week, the former BBC news journalist explained that she and her daughter go on a walk every afternoon once she's finished work. "The real highlight of my day, once I've been chatting to all you guys, is going out for a walk, how exciting is going out for a walk now?"

She continued: "After the show, what I do is get the baby in the pram and [say] 'right let's go out' and we get a bit of air, bit of exercise, wave at the neighbours and all that jazz, and then you're wondering along, I'm chatting to my baby and then that moment when you see someone and you do the social distance dance!"

