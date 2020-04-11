Alesha Dixon has opened up about giving birth to daughters Azura and Anaya. Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby, the Britain's Got Talent judge recalled that during her first birth to Azura, now six, she was forced to have an epidural after not getting a wink of sleep. Alesha explained: "It was quite a long labour and in the end, I had to have an epidural because I was done. I'd gone the whole night not sleeping and I was like, 'I’m done.'" Not long after, her first daughter was born. "I had an epidural then pushed her out in 10 minutes," the Scandalous singer added.

As for her second daughter, seven-month-old Anaya, Alesha told Giovanna that her delivery was unplanned, and that a C-Section was needed to deliver her daughter safely. "She [the nurse] was like, 'yeah your waters have broken' and they wanted to induce me then and there," Alesha began. "I said 'No, no, no I’m going back home to sleep. I’ll be back on Monday, my cousin’s coming round for dinner tomorrow. No no no. I need a family day. I’m going home. I‘ll see you on Monday morning.'" Hospital staff allowed an exhausted Alesha to go home, as long as she took an antibiotic and came back promptly on Monday morning to be induced.

But the doting mum described what came next as "shocking", saying: "In the end, I had a C-section and I hated every minute of that. Respect to everyone who choses it, but me, I was like 'How do people chose this? This is horrific.'"

She continued: "I don’t know if it’s because psychologically I was geared up to have a natural birth and then I didn’t get the natural birth, that I found it a bit shocking, but it all felt very clinical and scary and nothing that I wanted."

What's more, the 41-year-old was aware that her busy upcoming schedule involved filming in America in just five weeks, which she feared wouldn't give her enough time to recover. The former Mis-Teeq star elaborated: "Then also I knew I was flying out to America five weeks later, so I was like I’ve got to get on aeroplane, I don’t have time to be sitting around from a C-Section. I had all these thoughts going on and it wasn’t ideal, but she came out healthy and that is all that matters."

Thankfully, little Anaya arrived safe and sound, and Alesha occasionally shares photos of her healthy and beautiful daughters on her Instagram page – how sweet!

