Alesha Dixon shares rare photo of both daughters together – and it will melt your heart The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the photo on Instagram

Alesha Dixon has shared a rare photo of both of her daughters together – and it's absolutely adorable. Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent host uploaded a snap of Azura, six, and seven-month-old Anaya in the family kitchen. Little Anaya is sitting in her baby chair and big sister Azura is sweetly planting a kiss on her younger sibling's cheek.

Alesha added the caption: "My puddings." Needless to say, fans found the photo heart-melting, and took to the comment section of the mother-of-two's post to say so. One wrote: "So adorable! Stay safe and take care during such surreal times." Another added: "Absolutely beautiful."

MORE: Alesha Dixon beats lockdown boredom by working out with baby Anaya

Alesha shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Alesha Dixon opens up about plans for baby number three

The 41-year-old is a doting mother to daughters Azura and Anaya, whom she shares with her husband Azuka Ononye, and when she's not busy taking adorable pictures of her children, she's incorporating them into her self-isolation workouts!

Alesha works out with her daughter

Sharing a series of videos to her Instagram on Monday, Alesha revealed that she had no choice but to workout with Anaya after she awoke from her nap after just 20 minutes. Admitting she was missing her trainer Janet Malinowska, who keeps her "motivated", Alesha captioned the clips: "I started my workout whilst Anaya was napping but she woke up after 20 minutes so I thought I'd do it with her!

"I can't go in as hard as I normally would but at least the workout was completed, I had a good sweat and feel much better for it. Working out using your own body weight or your babies is just as good!!! Anaya is only tiny, so the bigger she gets the better! Just try some simple sit ups, backward lunges, press ups and squats, see how you get on! Happy Monday."